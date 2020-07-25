Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Tom-werner

Red Sox chairman: Let’s revisit Mookie Betts’ deal in 12 years

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 3s

Before he ever played a real game for the team, the Dodgers secured star outfielder Mookie Betts to a 12-year, $365 million extension. Red Sox chairman Tom Werner, who failed to reach a deal with the

Tweets