by:
Greg Joyce
—
New York Post
5m
Luis Rojas had plenty of time to sit around and think about Friday. The rookie manager did not have to wait nearly as long for his first win. The 38-year-old’s first shot at big-league managing went
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?