MLB roundup: Bieber fans 14 as Indians top Royals - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 1m

Shane Bieber struck out 14 batters to set an Opening Day franchise record and lift the host Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday. Bieber (1-0), who was last year’s All-Star Game Most Valuable Player, scattered...

