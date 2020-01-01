New York Mets
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Proving Doubters Wrong Was Motivation in Injury Comeback
by: Tim Daniels — Bleacher Report 49s
New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes said proving doubters wrong provided motivation as he worked back from injuries that caused him to miss the entire 2019 season after being limited to just 38 appearances in 2018...
hey, what's up with Eric Hosmer? that wasn't a groundball at all..Beat Writer / Columnist
Tonight would have been @The7LineArmy’s return to Citizens Bank Park. The @Phillies were great with our deposits and everything, and hopefully we’ll get back down there in 2021. #LGMSuper Fan
CRUSHEDBeat Writer / Columnist
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Billy Wagner, Guillermo Mota, and Brooklyn Pitcher Jared Biddy. Mets 1 Braves 0 on Opening Day, Highlights, and Mets History for July 25th. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #conyconvos @BKCyclones Mets Breakfast Links 7/25/2020 https://t.co/hKW6zVmH8BBlogger / Podcaster
Kinda surprised no Mets took a knee during the anthem https://t.co/duVUzLy9b3Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Morning Briefing: Undefeated Mets Set For Second Game Against Braves https://t.co/3SMmXP7KcK #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
