New York Mets

The Mets Police
Kinda surprised no Mets took a knee during the anthem

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

The Mets and Braves took place in the team-wide pre-Anthem holding of the ribbon – which is cool but yet has an air of “corporate” behavior as in “we’re supposed to do this, right? How do we do this without messing with the money?” But during the...

