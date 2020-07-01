New York Mets
DeGrom Throws Five Dominant Innings In Season Debut
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 5m
Jacob deGroms' season debut went more or less as expected in the eyes of Mets' fans - a dominant performance, minimal run support, and a no-decision.After throwing a simulated game this past S
Tweets
-
Hey Sporty I went to the beach ya know how I like the beach can you track Vulgar Pete’s strikeouts today because I like posting those. (Burp) Thanks Sporty I really I really appreciate it. @NYCsporty #LGM Sporty #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
And so, you naturally get the point. My bad. This is sarcasm, in case you don’t get it.@ChrisCarlin my God you are so **** embarrassing and pathetic... its a common cold. people can high five, shake hands and hug... stop being such a ****.TV / Radio Personality
-
Jacob deGrom had a 40.3% CSW yesterday (called strikes + whiffs / total pitches). That's the sixth best game of his career and he only topped it once in 2019 (41.1% on 8/23). Cc @AlexFast8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Here’s the radio call. We have to get these synced with those @mets booth cams now.Last night the @Mets returned! And @ynscspds followed along right with them! Here's @WayneRandazzo calling the monster HR on @wcbs880 #LGM https://t.co/YIcIkwn4sVTV / Radio Personality
-
Something a very smart person just mentioned to me, and it’s true. Why all the high-giving in #MLB? Aren’t they supposed to be more careful than that? It’s not a high-horse thing. I just don’t want baseball to stop. It’s so nice to have it back. Gotta break that habit.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Mets players showered Luis Rojas with a bunch of things to celebrate his first W. Céspedes takes another step in proving doubters wrong. Jacob deGrom won’t complain about lack of run support. Aggressive ‘pen usage Giménez debut Mets takeaways: https://t.co/Eh0SbNF7xWBeat Writer / Columnist
