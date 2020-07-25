Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2020-07-24-at-10.19.36-am

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #71: Carl Hubbell

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 51s

The first unanimous MVP selection is the 71st inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Carl Hubbell, nicknamed The Meal Ticket because of his consistently excellent performances, pitched for the New York Giants for 16 seasons, notching double-dig

Tweets