New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
So far, so good, Edwin Diaz
by: Rob Rogan — Mets 360 2m
Jacob deGrom laughing at the concepts of “rust” and “normal human capability” as the Mets triumphed over the Braves to open the 2020 season. Of course, there was never any r…
Tweets
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Shane Bieber, Filthy 82mph Curveball...and fist pump. 12th K thru 5. 😯Blogger / Podcaster
-
In 2019, Ronald Acuña Jr. recorded a .416 xwOBA on four-seam fastballs thrown in the heart of the plate. Jacob deGrom challenged Acuña Jr. with six-straight fastballs at 99.0+ mph, ending with this 99.0 mph FB down the middle for deGrom's 1st SO. #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
My takeaways from yesterday’s Mets victory https://t.co/QZ044uAv8eBeat Writer / Columnist
-
On the night before Luis Rojas’ debut as Mets manager, the constant father-son conversations and how the Mets came through for their skipper. https://t.co/2Yx4mpEEzEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Matz gets the ⚾️ today in the Big 🍎! #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
being able to hear the crack of the bat on a well-struck ball in an empty stadium is a major plus of this scenario..Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets