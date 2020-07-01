Luis Rojas Shines In Managerial Debut

by:
Sal Manzo
—
Mets Merized Online
55s
With everything that has gone on in 2020, it's easy to forget that the Mets' current manager was someone completely different back in January.From the Beltran-cheating debacle to a once and a
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?