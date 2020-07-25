Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Chipper-jones-and-david-wright-in-2012.

Chipper Jones wasn’t behind trolling Mets cutout at Citi Field

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 5m

Chipper Jones wasn’t behind the cardboard cutout of himself and his son, Shea, that was seen at Citi Field in Friday’s opener against the Braves. It was purchased by ESPN, where he now works as a

Tweets