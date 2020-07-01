New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brad Brach, Jared Hughes Re-Join Mets
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 7s
The Mets could soon be bolstering a bullpen corps that looked very solid on Opening Day.Right-handed relievers Brad Brach and Jared Hughes have joined the team in New York, manager Luis Rojas
Tweets
-
Some people have pics of their dog on their phones. Then there’s @mconforto8...Official Team Account
-
Antone was originally a 22nd round pick by the #Mets out of high school in 2012The Reds have recalled No. 20 prospect Tejay Antone and he is in line to make his big league debut. Scouting report on the 2014 5th-round pick: https://t.co/UrW6lBw8Qo https://t.co/n3nuAdlif2Minors
-
#Braves at #Mets, (M.Fried vs S.Matz) 4:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/8bH9Yer5vJ #getreadyMisc
-
Matz takes the mound for his first start of the season as the Mets look to make it two in a row over the Braves. Come chat about it with us! https://t.co/dXeAenmtWXBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Edwin Diaz, Painted 98mph Fastball with Tail.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New York Mets: Stroman to continue throwing bullpen sessions during rehab https://t.co/WtdE1EF8W6Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets