New York Mets

Mets' Brad Brach Reveals He, Wife Jenae Both Tested Positive for COVID-19

by: Mike Chiari Bleacher Report 4m

New York Mets reliever Brad Brach confirmed Saturday that he missed the team's summer camp because of a positive COVID -19 test: According to MLB .com's Anthony DiComo , Brach said his wife, Jenae , tested positive as well...

