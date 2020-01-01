Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN
Duvall drills McNeil's cardboard pup with HR

by: Associated Press ESPN 4m

Atlanta's Adam Duvall drilled a solo shot to right field that hit a cardboard likeness of the 1-year-old pup belonging to Mets All-Star Jeff McNeil.

