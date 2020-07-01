Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Video: Braves’ Adam Duvall hit cardboard dog with home run

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 3m

Adam Duvall clearly has no regard for cardboard canine life. The Atlanta Braves outfielder took New York Mets lefty Steven Matz deep during the second inning of Saturday's contest. The blast careened towards the otherwise empty right field bleachers...

