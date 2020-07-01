New York Mets
Video: Braves’ Adam Duvall hit cardboard dog with home run
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 3m
Adam Duvall clearly has no regard for cardboard canine life. The Atlanta Braves outfielder took New York Mets lefty Steven Matz deep during the second inning of Saturday's contest. The blast careened towards the otherwise empty right field bleachers...
Tweets
Dear Yankees fans, Dellin Betances looks really, really good in orange and blue. Love, Mets fansBlogger / Podcaster
Stephen Gonsalves is out of the Mets’ organization, as the Red Sox claimed him off waivers. https://t.co/slZtDS4P9RBlogger / Podcaster
The Red Sox claimed left-hander Stephen Gonsalves.Beat Writer / Columnist
genuinely happy for himZack Wheeler's 86th pitch is a 97 mph fastball for a strikeout. Seven innings, 5 hits, one run in his debut. Phils up 3-1. Tom Hunter could be nextBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JSalisburyNBCS: Zack Wheeler's 86th pitch is a 97 mph fastball for a strikeout. Seven innings, 5 hits, one run in his debut. Phils up 3-1. Tom Hunter could be nextBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: The eighth inning and a Mets lead means Luis Rojas puts in his closers on defense. * Jake Marisnick is in center * Brandon Nimmo switches from center to left, replacing J.D. Davis * Andres Gimenez is at second, replacing Robinson Cano Mets 2, Braves 1, top 8Blogger / Podcaster
