New York Mets

Final Score: Braves 5, Mets 3—On Second Thought...

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

A blown save by Diaz, a quiet offense, and the new extra innings rule combined to burn the Mets in the season’s second game.

