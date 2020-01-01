Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cyraony3ul7vshntaobm

Díaz allows tying HR before Mets lose in 10

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 27s

The Mets still have a problem at closer. Barely 24 hours after locking down an Opening Day save in strong fashion, Edwin Díaz blew his first of the year -- and his eighth since joining the Mets last season -- in a 5-3 Mets loss to the

Tweets