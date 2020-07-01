Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WATCH: Mets’ Edwin Diaz blows game in epic fashion

by: Vincent Frank Sportsnaut 2m

Watch as New York Mets All-Star Edwin Diaz blows save in epic fashion against the Atlanta Braves during Saturday's MLB game.

