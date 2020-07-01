Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Ozuna’s 9th inning home run ties the game, Braves win it in 10, beating the Mets 5-3

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 4m

The Atlanta Braves trailed 2-1 in the 9th inning, but new acquisition Marcell Ozuna hit a solo home run, sending the game to extra. In the 10th, Atlanta scored three more runs and won 5-3.

