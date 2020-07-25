Re Díaz. Look, I don’t disagree with the short schedule. I wish there was an easy alternative to look at. The in-house options have issues themselves. Their best alternative - Seth Lugo - can’t pitch back to back days.

Jim Spencer michaelgbaron If it were up to me, he gets another chance for another chance. If he blows it, you gotta pull him from the role. Get the save, get another chance. Blowing a save on a 2 out, 2 strike home run was the worst thing that could happen to his head.