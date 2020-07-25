New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Fans are you ready to discuss the Vulgar Pete Alonso strikeout problem yet?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Mets fans are you ready to heed me now? It is I, the MAD PROPHET OF TWITTER. The man who told you to play Murph over Ike Davis. The man who mocked you when you dared call Matt Harvey “The Next Seaver” and it is I who begged you last winter to TRADE...
Tweets
-
Luis Rojas confirms that Michael Wacha will be the fourth starter https://t.co/0ggM1sZ81PTV / Radio Network
-
When folks ask me about my job, days like today illustrate why it’s awesome. Assigned to write a #Mets column, I wrote 3 columns from Citi Field — none of them on the Mets (although I could’ve written 3 more off that game alone). Great town. Great fans. Great readers. Much love.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: After heated few months, @nyjets trade Jamal Adams to @Seahawks for two No. 1 picks, a No. 3 and a DB; @nyknicks pick Thibodeau as next coach; Paxton struggles in @Yankees loss; Diaz blows save, @Mets fall in 10. @MMehtaNYDN -- https://t.co/tTqTZk4b7I https://t.co/LGMx3E3cYxNewspaper / Magazine
-
Mets Fans are you ready to discuss the Vulgar Pete Alonso strikeout problem yet? https://t.co/evCZTtkSvNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Today’s “crowd” at CitiField to watch the Mets (📷 by @johnnyfoto)TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MikeyRobz: Monumental day in NY Sports = Monumental #SNYSportsNite! @RVacchianoSNY with the Jamal Adams details & @IanBegley on Thibodeau & #Knicks next steps. @MarcMalusis @sal_licata react to both moves - plus @mariacmarino @CWilliamson44 catch you up on Mets, Yanks & more! 11PM-all nightTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets