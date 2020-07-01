New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Time To Split Up Edwin Diaz And Wilson Ramos
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
In the first two games of the season, Luis Rojas brought in Jake Marisnick and Andres Gimenez for defense. For some reason, despite the Mets putting out most of their best defenders, Rojas stopped …
Tweets
-
-
-
RT @murrunaga: @JenLada A well-rested and ready @JenLada with the top news of the day. #SundayMorning on @ESPNRadio with @ChrisCarlin at 10a ET! Tune in!TV / Radio Personality
-
New Post: Edwin Diaz Shows Promise in Blown Save vs Braves https://t.co/RvbqLLmUUK #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 2004, David Wright hit his 1st major league home run. Wright’s solo HR came off of John Patterson with one out in the top of the second inning. @Mets @Metsmerized @MetsmerizedJoeD @CliffFloyd30 @AlLeiter22 @HowieRose @20Hojo @lamelaza_7 @_darkman44 @Todd_Zeile #Mets https://t.co/WdNVVcTF2bBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: LOTS GOING ON IN NY SPORTS THIS WEEKEND. And we're talking about it all day. 9A-12P @AnitaMarks 12P-3P @DanGraca 3P-6P @ChrisCarlin 6P #Mets v Braves Listen on 98.7 FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/PggpKrrgEV or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers https://t.co/vyGA7kuh5bTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets