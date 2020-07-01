New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Statcast Breakdown: Rick Porcello
by: Matt Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 4m
After Zack Wheeler's departure to the "City of Brotherly Love" this offseason, the Mets ventured into the free agency market to pick up a pair of veteran starters, Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello.
Tweets
-
On what would have been Induction Day, how many Hall locks are currently active? I’d say 6: Pujols, Miggy, Verlander, Scherzer, Kershaw and Trout (who just qualified by playing in 10th season, via @JeffFletcherOCR). Close/Very close: Yadi, Posey, Votto, Lester, Greinke.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Amed Rosario collected his 20th career triple in yesterday’s 5-3 loss to the Braves. Rosario is already in a 4-way tie for 13th on the @Mets all-time leaderboard (with Wayne Garrett, Daniel Murphy & Ron Swoboda). Lee Mazzilli is next on the list with 22. @Amed_Rosario #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RealTannenbaum: Talking to multiple teams/agents; look for a new trend of “Hold Ins” vs “Hold Outs”. As teams open, I fully expect G. Kittle & D. Cook to report, but not practice, until they get new contracts. In the new CBA, they lose the necessary Accrued Season if they don’t report on time.TV / Radio Personality
-
Freehold native, Monmouth alum Brad Brach back at Citi Field after positive COVID-19 test https://t.co/vQ31mul7iK via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Much like Porzingis and others, if you want out, you don’t belong here. Don’t let the door hit you where the good Lord split you.The #Jets made the right move trading Jamal Adams to #SEA for a QB-like ransom. Adams gets what he wants. Joe Douglas gets his picks. Win-win. Still, something feels wrong — like an abrupt final chapter to a story that still had so much more to tell https://t.co/INDmnrskBi https://t.co/ltMjE1iB6KBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets suffered a brutal loss yesterday, but Edwin Diaz didn’t think it was like last year. Here’s why: https://t.co/e197eZ4lKiBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets