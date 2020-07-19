New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Atlanta Braves announce Sunday lineup vs. New York Mets
by: John Connolly, NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 38s
First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
Tweets
-
RT @eboland11: Word is everything went well for Tanaka in Scranton during his sim game earlier. Threw about 2 innings and had three strikeouts.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYMStats: Robinson Cano is batting seventh or lower in the batting order for the first time since Oct. 4, 2009.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets lineup for tonight versus ATL: SS Rosario 3B McNeil 1B Alonso DH Céspedes RF Conforto LF Davis 2B Canó C Nido CF Nimmo P: PorcelloBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Looks like Nimmo is 9th against LHPHere is tonight's lineup. #LGM https://t.co/MMbrukS5HtBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here is tonight's lineup. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
RT @JohnnyBench_5: @baseballhall @MLB didn’t get to shop at HOF store this year. Thought I’d pull out a shirt to keep me in the mood. Might be a good day to visit HOF GIFT SHOP https://t.co/cctC7DR9nfBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets