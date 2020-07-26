New York Mets
Let’s get to know my favorite Mets player Rick Porcello
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 27s
Let’s get to know my favorite Mets player Rick Porcello, via these notes from my friends the Mets. Mr. Porcello is am alumni of Seton Hall Prep and donated a lot of money to build what is now known as Porcello Field. I appreciate anyone who...
