07/26/20 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 21s

After a solid Opening Day win it looked like things were going according to plan for the New York Mets (1-1) on Saturday. The Mets built a 2-1 lead over the Atlanta Braves (1-1) and Edwin Diaz had …

