Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screenshot-2020-07-26-at-9.49.18-am

Black Lives Matter appears on the Mets mound for a day…then they went back to making money

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

  I wasn’t home on Saturday but I would be derelict in my duties if I did not bring this to everyone’s attention. As I wrote Saturday, I felt that the Mets (and Braves) did the “check the box” corporate version of the pre-anthem BLM, and the below...

Tweets