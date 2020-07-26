New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Shortened season puts pressure on Mets' potent offense | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated July 26, 2020 7:33 PM — Newsday 6m
The Mets offense has sputtered out of the blocks. In their first two games against the Braves at Citi Field, a batting order that was supposed to be loaded managed only four runs. The team doesn’t hav
Tweets
-
Mets fans have been spoiled by great starting pitching the past few years. We’re about to find out how the other half lives.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Hey @mets, maybe have someone put a bug into my favorite Mets player Rick Porcello’s ear to update his twitter.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Well, it was a brutal #Mets debut for Rick Porcello... Here’s his final line: 2.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 56 Pitches.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is a torch job on the #Mets tonight. Non-competitive on the mound, and an early confirmation of their very, very thin starting pitching/early inning depth. And, it’s only game 3.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Inciarte doubles and the floodgates are open. #Braves lead 7-1Blogger / Podcaster
-
J.D. Davis did not take what one might call direct routes to the two doubles hit to left field in the third inning. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets