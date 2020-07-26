New York Mets
Did Mets fans actually throw coins like Chipper Jones claimed on TV?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 22s
Hi. On tonight’s telecast, Chipper Jones talked about how Mets fans would throw coins at him. They did? I have never heard this. Chipper primarily played 3B, which would place him defensively near the more expensive seats. Anyway, I have never heard...
