Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52928454_thumbnail

Did Mets fans actually throw coins like Chipper Jones claimed on TV?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 22s

Hi. On tonight’s telecast, Chipper Jones talked about how Mets fans would throw coins at him. They did? I have never heard this. Chipper primarily played 3B, which would place him defensively near the more expensive seats. Anyway, I have never heard...

Tweets