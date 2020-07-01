New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Remembering Mets History: (1975) The Mets Release Cleon Jones & Soon Fire Yogi Berra
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 7m
July 27th 1975: After the Mets 1973 Pennant season, the 1974 follow up was a disaster. The club finished 71-91 in fifth place. In the o...
Tweets
-
RT @Tr1plesAlley: @Metstradamus @AROD Earlier tonight he interrupted a well-crafted advanced defensive stats piece by Matt to say that he knows Mookie is a good defender because he bowled a 300 once. Just a dumpster fire of a broadcast and broadcastERBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ThereItIsJake: @Metstradamus @AROD He is a compulsive BS artist. How do so many people get fooled by him?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @matthewartus: @Metstradamus @AROD And @AROD probably thinks that today's run differential is also a good omen for his ownership bid. https://t.co/uVKyxq1ObyBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@AROD reiterates his theory that you'd rather have an even numbered lead than an odd numbered lead. Clearly didn't help the Mets and their 13 run loss tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
-
do we have footage yet from the #mets bus(es) to boston bc that is the content everyone really wantsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metfanrich: @Metstradamus I miss Bartolo. And I never liked him.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets