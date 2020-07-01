Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Braves score 14 runs on 17 hits, destroy the Mets 14-1 and win the series

In their third game of the season, the Atlanta Braves thoroughly beat down the New York Mets, running up the score. Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson led the way for the Braves as Rick Porcello was rocked in his debut performance for...

