Brad Brach Returns To Mets After Testing Positive for COVID-19

by: Matthew Rothman Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1m

Brad Brach is back with the New York Mets. After testing positive for COVID-19 and the birth of his two kids, Brach could be activated by next week.

