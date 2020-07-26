Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-1258259287

Swanson Ties Career High With 5 RBIs, Braves Rout Mets

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 50s

The Braves chased an erratic Rick Porcello during the third inning of a blowout Sunday night.

Tweets