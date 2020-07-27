Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

LWOS Baseball
Braves-mets

Braves Rock Mets 14-1 To Take Opening Series

by: Jared Cantatore Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 3m

The Braves beat the Mets 14-1 to take the season opening series. The Braves pounded out 17 hits and four homers against four Mets pitchers.

