by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

At least 14 members of the Miami Marlins have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and are being quarantined in Philadelphia.

Tweets

    Alex B. @KnicksCentral 3m
    RT @Miss_Met: A deGrom gem without run support, Cespedes bomb, Diaz save, Diaz blown save, extra innings loss, Porcello implosion, blowout loss... along with offensive woes and ESPN making our ears bleed... At least if MLB is cancelled, the Mets managed to fit a whole season within 3 games 🤷‍♀️
    Super Fan
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    Here's what happened over the weekend for the Mets https://t.co/3wJ8xEUqAB
    TV / Radio Network
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 5m
    RT @TMSTodd: @STR0 I gotta say that I absolutely love your unwavering confidence in yourself and your abilities. Plus you never fail to recognize greatness in those around you. Very inspiring. Keep it up. You can help mold generations coming behind you.
    Player
    New York Mets @Mets 6m
    When the city has needed it most, the #Mets Foundation jumped into action. 🔸 51K meals provided to families in need 🔹 250K masks distributed 🔸 7,500 essential workers fed 🔹 250 families of students at PS 19 got biweekly meals And we are not done. We are in this together.
    Official Team Account
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 10m
    So why exactly did the #Marlins play yesterday?
    TV / Radio Personality
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 11m
    If they were serious about finishing this season, they would be a LOT more aggressive regarding postponing games. When a player tests positive, the entire team should be presumed positive for 48 hours. Without that discipline, I doubt they finish this year.
    Blogger / Podcaster
