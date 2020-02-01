Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Three Positives From Mets’ Disappointing Opening Weekend

Since we had to wait so long for MLB's regular season to actually start, it may feel weird to already be disappointed by or have an urge to complain about the New York Mets. Or, maybe we feel righ

    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 4m
    If the season is truly over, at least the Mets managed to squeeze in the Greatest Hits. Amazing win on Opening Day to inspire hope, unexpected pitching injury, and blowout loss on national television. Feels like at least a month.
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 9m
    RT @AntOlivieri: @OmarMinayaFan The issue here is: MLB didn't agree with the players AT ALL -- never mind a month too late. The season was imposed by Manfred. The structural issues in the relationship between the owners and the MLBPA continue to undermine literally everything about the sport.
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 12m
    This has been the major concern for Major League Baseball: What if one team (or God forbid more) has a serious outbreak of COVID cases?
    Ken Rosenthal
    Source confirms: Eight more Marlins and two coaches tested positive, as @JeffPassan and @JesseRogersESPN reported. That is in addition to the four known positives from previous three days. As two infectious-disease specialists said, “a clear outbreak:” https://t.co/7Mv4Ok1K8r
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 12m
    #MLB’s first statement regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in the sport...
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 14m
    Also, if you think the MLB outbreaks have nothing to do with any governments, take a look at sports returning in New Zealand, where an intense and science-based approach has left no more covid cases https://t.co/9Sa2nLR0nw
    David Lennon @DPLennon 18m
    Agree.
    Andrew Marchand
    I do believe that MLB and many league officials thought the pandemic would be more under control in the country by July, making a non-bubble environment more feasible.
