New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #72: Nolan Ryan
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 12s
The all-time strikeout king is the 72nd inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Nolan Ryan pitched in the major leagues for 27 years – tied for longest in MLB history. When he retired at the age of 46, his fastball still topped 90 mph. Along...
Tweets
-
If the season is truly over, at least the Mets managed to squeeze in the Greatest Hits. Amazing win on Opening Day to inspire hope, unexpected pitching injury, and blowout loss on national television. Feels like at least a month.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AntOlivieri: @OmarMinayaFan The issue here is: MLB didn't agree with the players AT ALL -- never mind a month too late. The season was imposed by Manfred. The structural issues in the relationship between the owners and the MLBPA continue to undermine literally everything about the sport.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This has been the major concern for Major League Baseball: What if one team (or God forbid more) has a serious outbreak of COVID cases?Source confirms: Eight more Marlins and two coaches tested positive, as @JeffPassan and @JesseRogersESPN reported. That is in addition to the four known positives from previous three days. As two infectious-disease specialists said, “a clear outbreak:” https://t.co/7Mv4Ok1K8rBlogger / Podcaster
-
#MLB’s first statement regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in the sport...Blogger / Podcaster
-
Also, if you think the MLB outbreaks have nothing to do with any governments, take a look at sports returning in New Zealand, where an intense and science-based approach has left no more covid cases https://t.co/9Sa2nLR0nwBlogger / Podcaster
-
Agree.I do believe that MLB and many league officials thought the pandemic would be more under control in the country by July, making a non-bubble environment more feasible.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets