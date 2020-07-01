Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Marlins COVID19 Outbreak Means MLB Needs To Shut Down Right Now

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 6m

Less than a week ago, the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves played two exhibition games. After those games, while they have not tested positive, Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers were shut dow…

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 3m
    At 3:00 -- on @ESPNRadio & @espnews w/ @JenLada 🔹Why did #Marlins even play? 🔹Is Jeter blaming Philly? 🔹Where are contingency plans? 🔹#NFL has to consider a bubble. Listen on 1050 AM in NYC, @espn App, Tune In, @SIRIUSXM Channel 80, & “Play ESPN Radio” on smart speakers
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 8m
    The #Mets would be best served (if we are playing baseball) to have David Peterson starting every 5th game certainly until Stroman is back
    Anthony DiComo
    The Mets are considering 10th-ranked prospect David Peterson for tomorrow's start against the Red Sox, though he's still in New York for now. Other options include Erasmo Ramírez or a bullpen game. Luis Rojas reiterated last night that Seth Lugo is a reliever, not a starter.
    Minors
  • profile photo
    Dan Szymborski @DSzymborski 9m
    This is really disappointing. When I rag on the Mets or Braves, I get some pretty creative insults. I haven't gotten a single one from ragging on the Marlins that's worth saving in my highlights folder. If the person you're insulting is just bored beyond belief, you've failed.
    Curmudgeon
    If only ESPN hired competent writers. https://t.co/hreCZshrQR
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 10m
    RT @martinonyc: Neither the Mets nor Yankees have any new Covid positives among players or staff during the regular season so far, per sources on both sides.
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 11m
    NEWS: According to @AnthonyDiComo, the #Mets are strongly considering promoting David Peterson (@_David_Peterson) to start tomorrow night’s game in Boston. Other options include Erasmo Ramirez or a bullpen game. #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 12m
    Neither the Mets nor Yankees have any new Covid positives among players or staff during the regular season so far, per sources on both sides.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets