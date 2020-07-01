New York Mets
Marlins COVID19 Outbreak Means MLB Needs To Shut Down Right Now
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6m
Less than a week ago, the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves played two exhibition games. After those games, while they have not tested positive, Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers were shut dow…
Tweets
At 3:00 -- on @ESPNRadio & @espnews w/ @JenLada 🔹Why did #Marlins even play? 🔹Is Jeter blaming Philly? 🔹Where are contingency plans? 🔹#NFL has to consider a bubble. Listen on 1050 AM in NYC, @espn App, Tune In, @SIRIUSXM Channel 80, & “Play ESPN Radio” on smart speakersTV / Radio Personality
The #Mets would be best served (if we are playing baseball) to have David Peterson starting every 5th game certainly until Stroman is backThe Mets are considering 10th-ranked prospect David Peterson for tomorrow's start against the Red Sox, though he's still in New York for now. Other options include Erasmo Ramírez or a bullpen game. Luis Rojas reiterated last night that Seth Lugo is a reliever, not a starter.Minors
This is really disappointing. When I rag on the Mets or Braves, I get some pretty creative insults. I haven't gotten a single one from ragging on the Marlins that's worth saving in my highlights folder. If the person you're insulting is just bored beyond belief, you've failed.If only ESPN hired competent writers. https://t.co/hreCZshrQRBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @martinonyc: Neither the Mets nor Yankees have any new Covid positives among players or staff during the regular season so far, per sources on both sides.TV / Radio Network
NEWS: According to @AnthonyDiComo, the #Mets are strongly considering promoting David Peterson (@_David_Peterson) to start tomorrow night’s game in Boston. Other options include Erasmo Ramirez or a bullpen game. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Neither the Mets nor Yankees have any new Covid positives among players or staff during the regular season so far, per sources on both sides.Beat Writer / Columnist
