Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51482940_thumbnail

Mets Considering Starting David Peterson

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 4m

The Mets are considering bringing up left-handed pitcher David Peterson to start tomorrow against the Red Sox in Boston, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.Peterson is the Mets' 10th-rank

Tweets