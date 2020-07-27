Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2020-07-26-at-7.41.31-pm

Highlights from Mets Game Notes for July 27, 2020: Alonso, Wacha

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Let’s take a look at the game notes my friends the Mets sent me!   And let’s learn more about tonight’s #4 Stater Michael Wacha, but first, a quote from the Mets GM. …more than anything else I am thrilled with the pitching staff we have.” Wacha went...

Tweets