New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets still unsure who will start fifth game of season vs. Red Sox | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 27, 2020 5:57 PM — Newsday 1m
BOSTON — If you were wondering about the state of the Mets’ rotation, know this: At the start of the fourth day of the season, they haven't officially decided who will pitch on the fifth day. Manager
Tweets
-
They should have done it from day one, but MLB should strictly require mask wearing in as many situations as possible. There's no reason players in the dugout shouldn't be wearing masks at all times, at minimum.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If you spend your whole life on Twitter building up athletes to be heroes 😍😍😻🥰🥰😘 just to tear them down the first time they say something that can be taken out of context 😩😱😡😡 you’re not woke, you’re contributing to our toxic culture.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RainiersLand: Having a slow Monday? Here’s @JKelenic_1019 2nd HR of the day to pick you up 💪😤Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @baseballandthe2: I woke up this morning, looked out my window, and saw... B A S E B A L L ! !Blogger / Podcaster
-
"There's nothing that we can think of that’s following us right now." "Probably a few people would be showing symptoms by now. Seems like everybody's here and everybody's healthy." The Mets aren't too concerned about the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak: https://t.co/kNJOvuZdRmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
With the rotation in question, we're asking again - is Seth Lugo a more valuable option for the Mets in the bullpen or in the rotation? See the results on Mets Pregame! VOTE: https://t.co/Mx2M0hCRVYTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets