Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_14148104

Open thread: Mets vs. Red Soz, 7/27/20

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4s

Michael Wacha will make his Mets debut in Boston.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Chris McShane @chrismcshane 2m
    They should have done it from day one, but MLB should strictly require mask wearing in as many situations as possible. There's no reason players in the dugout shouldn't be wearing masks at all times, at minimum.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 3m
    If you spend your whole life on Twitter building up athletes to be heroes 😍😍😻🥰🥰😘 just to tear them down the first time they say something that can be taken out of context 😩😱😡😡 you’re not woke, you’re contributing to our toxic culture.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 4m
    RT @RainiersLand: Having a slow Monday? Here’s @JKelenic_1019 2nd HR of the day to pick you up 💪😤
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 4m
    RT @baseballandthe2: I woke up this morning, looked out my window, and saw... B A S E B A L L ! !
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 6m
    "There's nothing that we can think of that’s following us right now." "Probably a few people would be showing symptoms by now. Seems like everybody's here and everybody's healthy." The Mets aren't too concerned about the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak: https://t.co/kNJOvuZdRm
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 6m
    With the rotation in question, we're asking again - is Seth Lugo a more valuable option for the Mets in the bullpen or in the rotation? See the results on Mets Pregame! VOTE: https://t.co/Mx2M0hCRVY
    TV / Radio Network
  • More Mets Tweets