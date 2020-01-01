New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
CPBL/KBO/NPB Update: July 19 to July 25
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
We check in on our adopted teams in Asia, the Uni-President Lions (CPBL), the LG Twins (KBO), and the Tokyo Yakult Swallows (NPB).
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: If the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak doesn't shut down the MLB season, then what will? We won't know until we know, @DPLennon writes: https://t.co/2wTxDv5gsO https://t.co/R5OgEnf8ovBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MarkASimonSays: @Studi_Metsimus breaking a tie with Jeromy Burnitz and moving to 39th in Mets history!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Manfred answers some key questions as baseball has its first big Covid crisisWatch Commissioner Manfred's entire interview with Tom Verducci on MLB Tonight. https://t.co/oAyJ1NoEykBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets’ Michael Wacha’s four-seam fastball is averaging just under 95 mph tonight, up 2mph from last year. He also has a really good change-up working.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Ramos with a double to start us off this inning! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets