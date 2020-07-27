New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets not overly concerned after Marlins' high rate of positive tests for COVID-19 | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 27, 2020 7:44 PM — Newsday 2m
BOSTON — As coronavirus chaos enveloped the baseball world, again, the Mets went about their business as usual Monday and said they weren’t too concerned about it. Manager Luis Rojas said he is still
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: If the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak doesn't shut down the MLB season, then what will? We won't know until we know, @DPLennon writes: https://t.co/2wTxDv5gsO https://t.co/R5OgEnf8ovBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MarkASimonSays: @Studi_Metsimus breaking a tie with Jeromy Burnitz and moving to 39th in Mets history!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Manfred answers some key questions as baseball has its first big Covid crisisWatch Commissioner Manfred's entire interview with Tom Verducci on MLB Tonight. https://t.co/oAyJ1NoEykBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets’ Michael Wacha’s four-seam fastball is averaging just under 95 mph tonight, up 2mph from last year. He also has a really good change-up working.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Ramos with a double to start us off this inning! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets