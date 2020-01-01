Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Qedmjirltcfsm3tikram

Polar Bear punishes first homer at 116 mph

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5m

The reigning home run champion has restored order. Pete Alonso hit a missile on Monday in the third inning at Fenway Park for his first home run of the 2020 season. It was 116 mph off the bat and came on a 3-0 count. Alonso is known for his eye-poppin

Tweets