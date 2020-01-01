Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Peterson on taxi squad; focus on safety

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

The future of the Mets' rotation could arrive sooner rather than later. The Mets placed left-hander David Peterson, their 10th-ranked prospect, on their taxi squad for their first road trip of the season, which began Monday in Boston. A source said...

