New York Mets

The Mets Police
Sterling or Scully Showdown! Gary vs ESPN vs Red Sox Guy on Vulgar Pete Alonso’s HR!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I don’t know what Gary is doing here. PETE ALONSO! Still very good at baseball. #LGM pic.twitter.com/iW7bsy3QRJ — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) July 28, 2020 I mean do you need to even ask? Verdict:  Sterling. Maybe the ESPN guy could do better? Pete Alonso...

