Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
41468234_thumbnail

Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen’s first Trackwall of the year is a Conforto Home Run

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

This is a TERRIBLE call by Gary. Look, I am also watching it on a monitor and I knew it was well gone from my couch, and I had my face buried on twitter.   I don’t know how you lost track…and thus you went into your default call…..which means there...

Tweets