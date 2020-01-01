Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Gut Reaction: Mets 7, Red Sox 4 (7/27/20)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 4m

The Mets clubbed three home runs en route to opening up a seven-run lead and coming away with a 7-4 win over the Red Sox Monday night in Boston.

