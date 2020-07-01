New York Mets
No Joking: Wacha and Mets Offense Were Terrific
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
Whereas nothing went right in the series finale against the Braves, nearly everything went right against the Red Sox. That was all the more incredible when you consider Amed Rosario and Jeff McNeil…
New Post: Three Home Runs Power Mets to 7-3 Win Over Red Sox https://t.co/qrdPuwmIJg #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso on Dom Smith: "Kid rakes. Simple as that."Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @royoswalt44net: To set the record straight, I’m not related to the Mets reliever Corey Oswalt! But I do root for him!Beat Writer / Columnist
"Anytime Dom succeeds I just get so happy...kid rakes, simple as that." - Pete Alonso on seeing Dom Smith make the most of his opportunity tonightTV / Radio Network
Just before first pitch, Pete Alonso ran over to the Green Monster and peeked inside. He wanted to sign the inside, like so many before him, but it's not operational this year. "I’m not a little bit upset," he said. "I’m a lot upset." He hopes to get in there tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
"Hopefully, if there was fans here they needed to not be on their cellphone and be locked into the game." - Pete Alonso on his home run tonight 😂TV / Radio Network
