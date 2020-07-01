Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
A7cnh555jrbjflzljqsiao2clu

The real reason President Trump isn’t throwing out 1st pitch before Yankees-Red Sox game? He wasn’t invited - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

President Donald Trump said he turned down an offer to throw out the first pitch before the game on Aug. 15 between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Tweets